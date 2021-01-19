Blackpool’s clash with Northampton off due to waterlogged pitch

Blackpool’s Sky Bet League One clash at home to Northampton has fallen victim to the weather.

Referee James Oldham announced the postponement after a lengthy inspection of the Bloomfield Road pitch on Tuesday evening ahead of the scheduled 7pm kick-off.

A statement on the Blackpool website read: “Ground staff have worked hard throughout the day to get the game on at Bloomfield Road, however with the forecast for rain set to continue into the evening, referee James Oldham has made the decision to call the match off following a lengthy inspection of the playing surface.”

The match becomes the second-successive postponement for Northampton following Saturday’s fixture against Oxford also succumbing to a waterlogged pitch.

Oldham added: “I have been here for about 45 minutes or so now and the pitch is not improving and neither is the weather forecast.

“From just rolling the ball in the key action areas, it isn’t bouncing or travelling very well, particularly in both goalmouths. That’s behind the decision to postpone the game.”