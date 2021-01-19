Jackson Longridge available as Livingston host Celtic

Livingston re-signed left-back Jackson Longridge from Bradford ahead of the visit of Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.
Recent signing Gavin Reilly comes into the squad while Jason Holt will have a fitness test after missing Saturday’s draw at Parkhead.
Long-term absentees Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remain out.
Celtic have a fresh Covid-19 casualty ahead of the trip to West Lothian.
But another 12 players are available again following a period of self-isolation sparked by Christopher Jullien’s positive test.
Jullien is out long-term with a knee injury while winger James Forrest is making his way back from ankle surgery.
