Sammie Szmodics scores twice as Posh push back to conquer Charlton

Sammie Szmodics was the goal-scoring hero as Peterborough produced a stunning second-half comeback to claim a 2-1 success against promotion rivals Charlton.

The in-form frontman bagged a brace for the second successive match to fire Darren Ferguson’s men to a vital victory.

Former Posh player Conor Washington put Charlton in command when tucking away a 14th-minute penalty to bag his seventh goal of the season after skipper Jason Pearce was clumsily sent tumbling by Ethan Hamilton.

Chris Gunter wasted a glorious chance to double the visitors’ lead midway through the second half when heading over from close range and that proved even more costly when Szmodics levelled with a cool 67th-minute finish after racing onto Jonson Clarke-Harris’ header.

And the same Posh duo linked up again in the 79th minute to complete the turnaround, with Clarke-Harris seizing on a slip and bursting forward before releasing Szmodics to slot home.

Szmodics was then denied a hat-trick by a fine save from Charlton keeper Ben Amos late on, but Posh had done enough to earn the points and extend their unbeaten run to five matches.