Joe Mason hat-trick fires MK Dons to League One victory against Fleetwood

Joe Mason scored a first-half hat-trick as MK Dons moved further clear of relegation trouble in League One with a 3-1 victory against Fleetwood.

Mason’s treble was the first by a Dons player since Ryan Colclough, against the same opposition, in September 2016, as he capitalised on some generous defending from the visitors.

MK Dons were off to a flyer in the fourth minute when Ethan Laird’s ball across found Mason in plenty of space and the midfielder finished calmly into the bottom corner.

Mason doubled his tally by burying an effort from the edge of the area before he completed his hat-trick in the 28th minute, as he made the most of a bad mistake from Charlie Mulgrew.

Fleetwood had their chances to get back into the game after the break, but Kyle Vassell had a shot saved by Alex Fisher, while Sam Finley crashed a superb strike against the bar.

They finally registered with seven minutes left, as Finley hit the target with another long-range effort, but it was too little, too late.