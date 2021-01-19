Stockport see off Dagenham

Stockport earned an impressive 2-0 National League win away to Dagenham and Redbridge to strengthen their standing in the play-off places.

County had a goal disallowed in the third minute after a scramble from a corner.

Paul McCallum missed a good chance for the Daggers but, at the other end, another corner caused problems as Elliot Justham had to punch John Rooney’s goalbound delivery away.

Richie Bennett opened the scoring six minutes after half-time, finishing from close range after Rooney’s shot was only parried.

Bennett turned provider in the 68th minute as Alex Reid made the game safe for the visitors.