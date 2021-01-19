Plymouth shock Sunderland for first away win this season

Plymouth enjoyed a first away win in Sky Bet League One this season by stunning Sunderland 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Despite plenty of chances for the Black Cats, Argyle held the lead courtesy of Adam Lewis’ 11th-minute opener. Aiden O’Brien equalised in the 51st minute but Joe Edwards grabbed the winner five minutes later.

The game only went ahead after a long pitch inspection as Storm Christoph threatened to make Plymouth’s long trip north a wasted journey.

When the game did begin Lewis, on his full debut, was soon on hand in the six-yard box to turn in Edwards’ low centre after some lovely passes in the final third to open up the home side.

That goal was all that separated the two teams in the first half, despite Aiden McGeady going close a couple of times for the hosts.

Sunderland were full of intent after the restart and within six minutes O’Brien glanced Callum McFadzean’s cross beyond Michael Cooper to level.

It took Plymouth less than five minutes to reclaim the lead when Edwards was left in far too much space in the area to curl inside the far post.

Sunderland pushed without really testing Cooper again and Plymouth held on to prevent the Black Cats from ending a wait for a home league win stretching back to November 3.