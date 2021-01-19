Darren Moore lauds Doncaster’s resilience in win over Rochdale

Darren Moore believes Doncaster’s 1-0 win over Rochdale was one of their best so far this season.

A Jon Taylor strike was enough for Rovers to continue their excellent run of form and claim a sixth league win in seven matches.

It also saw them halt the free-scoring run of the visitors, who had netted 10 goals in their previous three matches.

“It had to be a together performance,” Moore said.

“We spoke about it before the game that if we were going to take the three points then we were going to have to get it.

“It was never going to be given to us because they’re difficult opposition.

“I’ve got a high amount of respect for Brian, what they do there and how difficult they make it.

“They carry a huge goal threat and they cause teams problems with their style and the questions they asked.

“For the team to come out of that with a 1-0 win was as good as and as rewarding a performance as we have had this season so far.”

Moore was pleased with the resolute streak his side showed in defence to shut out Rochdale.

And he admitted afterwards he has put an increased focus on defensive organisation in recent weeks.

“We know how we are in possession of the ball but there is the other aspect as well and it’s something we’ve been looking at,” Moore said.

“Certainly it’s an area we’ve been focusing on trying to get better at, to limit the opposition chances and condensing spaces more.

“We have to continue to keep working at that. It’s still a work in progress but it’s good to see those signs in the players.

“Individually and collectively, we’ll have to keep up that work.”

Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy was not too disheartened by the defeat and praised his side’s performance in trying circumstances.

Dale were patched up as they took to the field at the Keepmoat Stadium and operated without a recognised centre half, so Barry-Murphy was understandably delighted with the way they restricted one of the league’s top scoring sides.

“I have no complaints, I couldn’t have asked for any more from the lads,” he said. “We are very stretched in terms of the squad available to us, we can’t rotate players.

“We played really well, it was the most control we’ve had recently in terms of our defending but we thought we could have caused Doncaster some more problems.

“We’ve been really dynamic and productive in the final third, but just didn’t find the right answers. It was a stern test against a very good Doncaster team.

“We limited a very good Doncaster team to few chances, which was very pleasing from my perspective.”