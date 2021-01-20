Nikola Jokic leads Denver Nuggets to win over Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Jokic scored 27 points during his 28 minutes on court to help the Denver Nuggets to a 119-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Denver turned a three-point lead with three minutes left to play in the first half to 13 at the break, and pushed on to put the Thunder out of sight.

Jokic added 12 rebounds and six assists, while Monte Morris came off the bench to score 15 in the win.

The Utah Jazz continued their purple patch with a sixth straight win, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 118-102.

Donovan Mitchell had 28 points and seven rebounds for Utah, while Zion Williamson top scored on the night with 32 for the Pelicans.