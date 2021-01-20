Bournemouth midfielder Frank Vincent joins Walsall on loan

Walsall have completed the loan signing of Bournemouth midfielder Frank Vincent.

The 21-year-old has signed a deal until the end of the season and his versatility will be invaluable to boss Darrell Clarke.

“He’s left-footed and we see him as an attacking number eight,” the Saddlers manager told the official club website.

“He can open things up, he can play in a two or in a three and he strengthens our midfield options.”

Vincent spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Scunthorpe and is eager to make the most of this opportunity after he played only eight times with the fellow Sky Bet League Two side.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be joining the Saddlers,” he said.

“From my time at Scunthorpe, I’ve realised how short the term is to make an impression.

“I’m going to take more risks in the right areas and express myself on the pitch.”