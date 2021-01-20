All Premier League games in February to be broadcast live in UK

The Premier League has announced that all games from January 30 through until the end of February will be shown live in the UK.

Matches will continue to be screened via existing broadcast partners Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC, with fans unable to attend stadiums due to the current lockdown.

A Premier League statement read: “The Premier League and its clubs are committed to an accessible solution for fans.

All Premier League fixtures from Saturday 30 January to the last weekend of February will be made available to fans to watch live in the UK Full statement: https://t.co/68T1GZqf3M pic.twitter.com/sTWO4DT8Ag — Premier League (@premierleague) January 20, 2021

“These plans have been made with the co-operation of our broadcast partners, working with us to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters who are such an integral part of the game.”

All games in December were available live after the league moved away from a much-criticised pay-per-view model.

It was introduced for the games which followed the October international break, with fans needing to pay £14.95 to watch matches not selected for regular television broadcast in the UK.

The move drew immediate criticism from supporters, who in many cases opted to give the money to charitable causes such as food banks instead.

It looks highly likely that all remaining games this season will also be made available to watch live after Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said last week that he expects the remainder of the campaign to be played behind closed doors.

Capacities of up to 2,000 were allowed at some grounds when the regionalised tier system came into effect in early December, which saw a return of spectators for the first time since March.

However, a variant strain of the coronavirus led to a sharp rise in infections and forced the country into another national lockdown and Masters does not think supporters will return in 2020/21.