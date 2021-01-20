Forward Cammy Smith set for Dundee United exit at end of January

Cammy Smith will leave Dundee United at the end of the month when his deal ends.

Following a previous loan spell in 2016, the 25-year-old forward arrived at Tannadice from St Mirren on a permanent contract in January 2019.

He helped United to a play-off final finish in his first season back before being part of the Championship title-winning team the following campaign.

Smith joined Championship side Ayr United on loan in October and score three goals in nine games.

A statement on United’s official website read: “We would like to thank Cammy for his services to Dundee United over both of his spells at the club and wish him nothing but the best going forward in his career.”