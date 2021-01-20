Joel Matip set to return from injury for Liverpool as they take on Burnley

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip could return to the side to face Burnley after a four-match absence.

The defender has been sidelined by a groin problem but has been in full training this week.

Should Matip play that would allow captain Jordan Henderson to return to midfield but manager Jurgen Klopp looks set to keep faith with his under-fire front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Charlie Taylor is available for Burnley.

The left-back has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury against Sheffield United at the end of last month.

Dwight McNeil will be pushing for a more prominent role after coming on after half-time in the weekend defeat at West Ham following a recent groin problem.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Shaqiri, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Kelleher, Adrian, N Williams, R Williams, Phillips, Wijnaldum, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Origi.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Lowton, Pieters, Tarkowski, Mee, Bardsley, Taylor, Brownhill, Brady, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Cork, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra, Peacock-Farrell, Norris, Long, Dunne, Stephens, Mancini, Benson, Mumbongo, Thomas.