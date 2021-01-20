Antonio ends Pereira and Watson’s hotel triathlon – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 20.

Football

Never get in the way of Michail Antonio!

Manchester United remembered Sir Matt Busby, 27 years on from his death.

On this day in 1994, we lost one of the most revered figures in the history of English football. Remembering the late, great Sir Matt Busby. pic.twitter.com/xnWNOJXXzC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 20, 2021

Manchester City reflected on a Sergio Aguero treble on this day three years ago.

Calum Chambers turned 26.

Sokratis waved goodbye to the Gunners.

One of the most enjoyable times in my career ended today. It has been an honour to wear the Arsenal shirt and I want to thank all the coaches, team-mates, staff and fans around the world for the love and respect they have given me. pic.twitter.com/F5p3VEXX2i — Sokratis Papastathopoulos (@SokratisPapa5) January 20, 2021

Guinness World Records were busy looking into whether goalkeeper Tom King’s goal for Newport on Tuesday set a new marker for distance.

Sergio Ramos made the UEFA team of the year, again.

Thank you to all the football fans for once again selecting me for the #TeamOfTheYear. 🙌🙌@ChampionsLeague https://t.co/hYEfYSvzZ6 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) January 20, 2021

Thiago was grateful for his accolade.

Jamie Vardy and James Maddison revelled in Leicester’s victory over Chelsea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) A performance that had just about everything last night. Proud of the boys! We keep moving forward and improving. 🤝🦊 #JM10 pic.twitter.com/g3E8ReCnKp — James Maddison (@Madders10) January 20, 2021

Wise words from Wilfried Zaha.

“You don’t win by just being good. You win with hard work and sacrifice. Without that, skill is just potential” pic.twitter.com/TtBem3MEJi — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) January 20, 2021

The cold weather in Madrid is snow problem for Toni Duggan.

Georginio Wijnaldum stayed safe.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic enjoyed some positive spin in a week which saw him criticised in the Australian media.

He also had one or two things to say in his defence regarding the Australian Open quarantine situation.

pic.twitter.com/A6r9BKWENg — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 20, 2021 pic.twitter.com/YbGDYWL7Yf — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 20, 2021

Heather Watson was busy keeping fit in quarantine.

Katie Boulter celebrated Leicester’s rise to the Premier League summit.

Cricket

England continued their prep for the second Test in Sri Lanka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad)

Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes were retained by Rajasthan Royals for the Indian Premier League.

Rishabh Pant, India’s very own superhero.

🎶Spider-Pant, Spider-PantDoes whatever a spider canHits a six, takes a catchGuiding India to the matchLook out!Here comes the Spider-Pant🎶@RishabhPant17 🕷️ | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3MbmEozLQ2 — ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2021

Formula One

New Red Bull driver Sergio Perez showed off his colours.

¡Feliz de compartirles la primera imagen con mis nuevos colores! 🙌 Happy to share with you the first pic wearing my new team colors! 👏👏#f1 #RedBullRacing #HolaCheco pic.twitter.com/fPMe4uWxZc — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) January 20, 2021

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed the view during winter training.

Boxing

Ricky Hatton rolled back the years.

On this day 10yrs ago on January 20th 2007 i made my Las Vegas debut and defeated Juan urango on a unanimous points decision capturing the IBF light welterweight title to win my 4th world title.🥊 pic.twitter.com/kssayuE9HC — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) January 20, 2021

Tony Bellew was feeling helpful.

Helping people leaves you with such a satisfying and happy feeling! Give it a go people.. #HelpOthers 💙👊 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) January 20, 2021

Golf

Shane Lowry hung out with Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington.

MMA

Like father, like son.

Jake Paul called Conor McGregor a chicken.

Swimming

Adam Peaty was feeling motivated.