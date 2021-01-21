Oxford set to hand Cameron Brannagan first league start since October

Oxford winger Cameron Brannagan is set to make his first league start since October against Bristol Rovers.

The 24-year-old was diagnosed with a rare eye inflammation in October, needing urgent treatment amid fears he could go blind, and returned from the bench in Oxford’s last League One outing against Burton on January 2.

Oxford’s trip to Northampton last weekend was postponed due to coronavirus concerns, in the latest Covid-19 situation to upset manager Karl Robinson’s plans.

Forward Sam Winnall will be hoping to force his way into the starting XI after impressing in Oxford’s 1-0 Football League Trophy win over Cambridge.

New signing George Williams will be in contention for Bristol Rovers, having made the switch from MK Dons.

The 27-year-old defender has become new manager Paul Tisdale’s first permanent recruit at Rovers.

Rovers expect to be without injured duo Erhun Oztumer and Sam Nicholson.

Charlton loanee Oztumer missed the 3-2 defeat at Crewe on Tuesday and could be sidelined for a fortnight with a minor issue, with Scottish winger Nicholson expected to be out for a similar time frame.