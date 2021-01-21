Junior Brown banned for Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe will be without Junior Brown for the derby clash with fellow Sky Bet League Two strugglers Grimsby.

Defender Brown is suspended following his sending-off in the Iron’s 1-0 loss at Barrow last weekend.

Harrison McGahey came off at half-time in that game, something boss Neil Cox said was a precaution after the defender felt some stiffness in his hamstring.

Jordan Hallam, recently sidelined by a thigh issue, may be involved after playing for the Under-23s this week.

Rollin Menayese and Jay Matete could make their Grimsby debuts at the Sands Venue Stadium.

Defender Menayese and midfielder Matete have joined on loan until the end of the season from Mansfield and Fleetwood respectively.

The Mariners have been assessing Filipe Morais, Danny Rose (both hamstring) and Harry Clifton (ankle) after they missed the goalless draw with Southend last Saturday.

Paul Hurst’s men are 23rd in the table, two points behind 21st-placed Scunthorpe, having played a game more.