Cup-tied Carlton Morris denied Norwich reunion

New recruit Carlton Morris will miss Barnsley’s FA Cup clash with his former club Norwich.

Striker Morris is cup-tied so cannot face the Canaries in Saturday’s fourth-round encounter.

Barnsley head into cup action off the back of two league losses, leaving boss Valerien Ismael eyeing a number of changes.

Dominik Frieser, Herbie Kane, Toby Sibbick and Brad Collins will all be pushing for starts.

Norwich will hope top scorer Teemu Pukki can shake off a side strain, having missed the Canaries’ last two matches.

Lukas Rupp is looking to accelerate his comeback after hamstring concerns and then the flu.

Xavi Quintilla and Bali Mumba have been in isolation after positive Covid-19 tests, while new left-back Dimitris Giannoulis is still awaiting his work permit.

Christoph Zimmermann continues to carry a hip issue, full-back Sam Byram a hamstring problem and striker Adam Idah a knee concern.