Wes Hoolahan set to return for Cambridge against Bradford

Sky Bet League Two leaders Cambridge are set to recall Wes Hoolahan for the visit of Bradford on Saturday.

The former Norwich midfielder was rested for the midweek victory at Southend, but the 38-year-old will return at the Abbey Stadium and look to continue his fine form this season.

Boss Mark Bonner will check on the fitness of Luke Hannant after an ankle injury ruled him out of the clash on Tuesday.

Hiram Boateng (shoulder) remains absent as the U’s look to extend their unbeaten run in the division to five games.

Bradford will hand debuts to some of their January recruits with the strugglers yet to play in 2021 due to various postponements.

Forward Danny Rowe was the latest to sign up this week and joins Matty Foulds, Niall Canavan, Rumarn Burrell, Jordan Stevens and Will Huffer in securing moves to City this month.

The 19th-placed outfit have also seen Jackson Longridge, Ben Richards-Everton, Kurtis Guthrie and Austin Samuels depart in a big shake-up of the squad.

Captain Richard O’Donnell is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a torn thigh muscle while Bryce Hosannah, Reece Staunton and Zeli Ismail (all hamstring) are still unavailable.