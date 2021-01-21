Tom James and Robbie Gotts set for Salford home debuts in Harrogate clash

Salford manager Richie Wellens is set to hand home debuts to recent recruits Tom James and Robbie Gotts in Friday night’s Sky Bet League Two game against Harrogate.

Gotts, a 21-year-old central midfielder or right-back who joined the Ammies on loan from Leeds after spending the first half of the season at Lincoln, made his debut in last Saturday’s goalless draw at Newport and looks certain to keep his spot.

James, 24, another right-back who has joined the club from Hibernian on loan to the end of the season, is poised to go straight into Wellens’ team who, after four successive away games, will play at the Peninsula Stadium for the first time in 27 days.

James, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Wigan, has previous League Two experience with Yeovil.

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver is forced to make at least one change due to the suspension of left-back Warren Burrell, who was sent off in the goalless draw with Exeter on Tuesday night.

Burrell joins Lloyd Kerry on the suspension list while Mitchell Roberts, Dan Jones, Joe Cracknell, Mark Beck and Will Smith remain on the sidelines, although the latter has returned to full training following a lengthy lay-off.

Smith has not played since suffering neck and hamstring injuries in the Sulphurites’ 1-0 home defeat by Tranmere on November 3 but targeted a mid-January return.

“He already feels like a new signing with his presence,” Weaver told the club website. “We’ve felt his loss, he’s an outstanding player and it’ll be great to get him back in the squad.”