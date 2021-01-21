Luke Thomas and Josh Harrop set for Ipswich debuts against Peterborough

New recruits Luke Thomas and Josh Harrop could make their Ipswich debuts in Saturday’s League One clash with Peterborough.

Winger Thomas has joined Ipswich from Barnsley on loan this week, with attacking midfielder Harrop also arriving on loan from Preston.

Ipswich had tracked Thomas for some time, and hope both he and Harrop can bolster the club’s attacking output.

Ipswich returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory at Burton and will be aiming to continue that return to form this weekend.

Wing-back Joe Ward will miss out for Peterborough with a continued thigh injury.

The 25-year-old missed Tuesday’s 2-1 home win over Charlton and is not expected back until the Shrewsbury trip on January 30.

Teenage midfielder Harrison Burrows will be pushing for a start, having helped transform Peterborough’s fortunes in Tuesday’s comeback victory over Charlton.

The 19-year-old came off the bench as the hosts switched to a 4-4-2 formation, with Sammie Szmodics scoring two late goals to seal the win.