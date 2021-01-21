Lincoln line-up likely to be affected by Covid-19 protocols for Northampton

Lincoln may still be dealing with the aftermath of a Covid-19 outbreak as they attempt to regain their place at the top of Sky Bet League One against Northampton.

The Imps were deposed on goal difference by Hull in midweek after their fixture against Gillingham was postponed as a result of a waterlogged pitch at the LNER Stadium.

Boss Michael Appleton would have been without four unnamed players for that game because of coronavirus protocols, although midfielder Harry Anderson was available after completing his period of self-isolation.

Manchester City loanee Morgan Rogers, who made his debut as a substitute in a 1-1 league draw with Peterborough on January 9, will hope for further action, while Conor McGrandles and Lewis Montsma could return from injury.

Northampton duo Ryan Edmondson and Mickel Miller will hope it is a case of third time lucky as they await debuts for the club.

Leeds striker Edmondson and Rotherham frontman Miller joined the club on loan last week, but the club’s last two fixtures against Oxford and Blackpool have been called off as a result of wintry weather and they are yet to get their chance.

Portsmouth midfielder Bryn Morris has since signed until the end of the season and will hope for a swift introduction.

The Cobblers’ enforced break has given goalkeeper Steve Arnold and defender Alan Sheehan further time to recover from back and muscle problems respectively.