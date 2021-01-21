Brighton boss Graham Potter still missing a host of players for Blackpool clash

Brighton remain without a host of first-team players for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Blackpool.

Right-back Tariq Lamptey (hamstring), midfielder Adam Lallana (groin) and forwards Alireza Jahanbakhsh (unspecified), Danny Welbeck (knee) and Aaron Connolly (hamstring) continue to be unavailable to head coach Graham Potter.

Jason Steele misses out due to illness, with fellow goalkeeper Christian Walton hoping to make his first Seagulls appearance since May 2015.

Albion forwards Percy Tau and Andi Zeqiri could be given more game time following their recent arrivals, while Poland midfielder Jakub Moder may be involved for the first time since being recalled from his loan spell at Lech Poznan.

Blackpool could hand a debut to striker Ellis Simms at the Amex Stadium.

The 20-year-old this week joined the Sky Bet League One side on loan from Everton.

Midfielder Grant Ward (tight hamstring) and striker Bez Lubala (ankle) will be assessed after each reporting minor problems following last Saturday’s draw with Hull.

Winger CJ Hamilton and forward Keshi Anderson remain sidelined for the foreseeable future due to hamstring injuries.