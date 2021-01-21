Steven Fletcher faces late fitness test for Stoke

Steven Fletcher will require a late fitness check ahead of Stoke’s clash with Watford on Friday night.

The 33-year-old Scotland striker sustained a minor knock in Tuesday night’s 3-3 draw with Rotherham.

Defender Ryan Shawcross is back in light training after recovering from Covid-19 symptoms but will not be ready to face the Hornets.

Lee Gregory is expected back in full training on Monday, so will be another to miss the Watford game.

Ben Foster will miss out for the Hornets due to a finger problem.

Domingos Quina has a hamstring issue, while Christian Kabasele has a knee issue.

Striker Stipe Perica is back in solo training but not ready for a first-team return.

Isaac Success is also still on the sidelines.