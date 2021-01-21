Jake Carroll extends Motherwell stay

Motherwell left-back Jake Carroll has extended his Fir Park contract until the summer of 2023.

The 29-year-old recently returned from a 10-month absence following a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The former Hartlepool and Cambridge player told Motherwell’s official website: “My first season went brilliantly until the injury, and the club have been brilliant with me in getting me back to full fitness.

“Now I’m fit and back in the team, I’m keen to kick on again.”

Manager Graham Alexander said: “We are delighted Jake has decided to continue his stay with us.

“He has shown since we came in that he is a key member of this squad. He’s demonstrated the quality, professionalism and motivation we want in our club to achieve the targets we have set.

“He is a big part of our plans and we are glad to have him signed up for the coming seasons.”