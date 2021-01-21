Exeter set to be without Jake Taylor and Joel Randall against Stevenage

Exeter are likely to be without Jake Taylor and Joel Randall for their League Two clash with Stevenage.

Both players are struggling with hamstring injuries and look set to have to wait until Tuesday’s match against Morecambe at the earliest.

Winger Randell Williams remains on the sidelines with a stress fracture while new defensive signing Sam Stubbs will have to wait for his debut as he continues to work his way back from knee surgery.

Manager Matt Taylor could make changes, with the Grecians having managed just three goals in their last five games.

Stevenage boss Alex Revell must decide whether to involve new signing Jacob Bancroft.

The teenager, who was released by Swindon in September, joined this week from non-league Oxford City, with Luis Fernandez heading in the other direction on loan until the end of the season.

Forest Green loanee Matty Stevens is pushing for a first start having made his debut off the bench against Tranmere last weekend.

Tyrone Marsh, Elliott List and Luke Norris all came into the side for that match and will hope to keep their places.