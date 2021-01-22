On this day in 2013: Lowly Bradford stun Villa and seal a trip to Wembley

Bradford became the first fourth-tier club to reach the League Cup final for 51 years after beating Aston Villa 4-3 on aggregate, despite losing 2-1 in the second leg on this day in 2013.

Villa were unable to claw back the 3-1 deficit from the first leg of the Capital One Cup encounter even though leading scorer Christian Benteke put them in front before half-time.

James Hanson’s headed effort early in the second period effectively killed off the tie and Villa substitute Andreas Weimann’s last-gasp goal secured a 2-1 win on the night but it was too little, too late.

James Hanson played his part (Nick Potts/PA)

The final whistle was the cue for wild scenes of delight from Bradford manager Phil Parkinson and his players, who had overcome Arsenal in the previous round.

The only other club from the bottom division to reach the League Cup final was Rochdale in 1962, when the competition was in its infancy and many of the leading sides did not participate.

Bradford went on to face Swansea in the final at Wembley – but there was to be no happy ending as they were beaten 5-0 by the Premier League side.