Middlesbrough goalkeeper Tomas Mejias joins Turkish side Ankaraspor

Middlesbrough have allowed goalkeeper Tomas Mejias to leave and sign for Turkish second division outfit Ankaraspor.

The 31-year-old has had his contract at the Riverside cancelled by mutual consent after he returned to Teesside recently following a loan at Dinamo Bucharest.

Mejias made only two appearances in his second stint at Boro, both under previous manager Jonathan Woodgate in the FA Cup last season.

A statement on Middlesbrough’s website read: “Tomas Mejias has officially departed the club after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

“The goalkeeper is now able to join Turkish second division side Ankaraspor.”

A former Spain Under-20 international, the goalkeeper spent four years at Middlesbrough between 2014 and 2018 after progressing through Real Madrid’s academy.

Mejias said earlier this month on Twitter: “I only can say a big thanks to all supporters and teammates around Dinamo during this months. Ups and downs but always courage and fight spirit. Best of luck on times ahead. Always in my heart.”

Boro signed goalkeeper Jordan Archer at the start of January to provide competition for first-choice Marcus Bettinelli.