Wigan struggling for numbers in defence ahead of Fleetwood clash

Wigan interim manager Leam Richardson faces a defensive crisis for his side’s home game against Fleetwood.

Centre-back Adam Long was forced out of last week’s 3-3 draw at Rochdale after receiving lengthy treatment for an ankle injury and is a major doubt.

The Latics, still in administration, will have just one recognised central defender, teenager Emeka Obi, if Long misses out.

Forward Gavin Massey (calf) and midfielder Lee Evans (knee) both remain at least four weeks away from a return to action.

Fleetwood could include new signing Janoi Donacien in their squad following the defender’s arrival on loan from Ipswich.

Goalkeeper Alex Cairns is available again after completing a period of self-isolation and could start.

But the Cod Army will be without skipper Paul Coutts, who joined Salford this week on loan until the end of the season.

On-loan Swansea midfielder Barrie McKay has also returned to training and goalkeeper Joel Coleman is closing in on his return after a long hamstring injury lay-off.