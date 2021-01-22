Ryan Jack returns from injury as Rangers take on Ross County

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is set for a double injury boost as Ryan Jack and potentially Kemar Roofe prepare to return against Ross County.

Jack is back after a two month lay-off with a troublesome knee problem while Roofe, who has not played since limping off with a quad injury against Celtic on January 2, will be assessed before the Staggies’ visit.

George Edmundson (hernia), Scott Arfield (ankle) and long-term knee-injury victim Nikola Katic remain out.

Stephen Kelly drops out of the Ross County squad for the trip to Govan, with the on-loan midfielder unable to play against his parent club.

Ross Stewart and Callum Morris could return after injury but Carl Tremarco is still a bit away.

New signing Mohamed Maouche has to self-isolate after returning from France while Tom Grivosti (hamstring) remains on the sidelines.