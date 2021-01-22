Saturday, January 23rd 2021 Show Links
Mike Bahre leaves Barnsley

by Press Association
January 22 2021, 1.58pm
Mike Bahre has left Barnsley by mutual consent (Richard Sellers/PA)
Barnsley have announced that midfielder Mike Bahre has left the club by mutual consent.

The 25-year-old joined the Tykes from Hannover in August 2018 but has not featured in the first team since July.

Barnsley and the player have agreed to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

The club said: “Mike has been a thorough professional in his time at Oakwell and everyone at the Club wishes him well in his future endeavours.”

