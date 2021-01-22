Fulham not ‘remotely close’ to January signings – Scott Parker

Scott Parker admits Fulham are currently not “remotely close” to bolstering their squad during the January transfer window.

After securing promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs at the start of August, Parker made 11 additions to his first-team squad in a bid to improve the team and secure top-flight survival.

Fulham had a disappointing start to the season while the new squad adjusted to life in the Premier League, with Parker’s men conceding 12 goals in their opening five league matches.

Since then however, Parker’s men have tightened up at the back, with just five goals scored against them in their last seven matches.

Although the Cottagers have struggled at the other end of the pitch, finding the net only four times in their last seven. Ivan Cavaleiro has played through the centre of a front three but he has netted just twice and Parker says adding to his squad before the window closes is proving a struggle.

“At the moment there’s nothing I can give you that is remotely close,” the Fulham boss said.

“I think we all know it’s a tough window – at the same time I think we all realise where we probably need to add to the team to help the team, help the players, help us this year.

“But like I said, we’re trying and it’s not for the will of trying, but at the moment it’s proving a little bit difficult.”

Fulham host Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, with Sean Dyche’s men having ended Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten home run with a shock 1-0 victory on Thursday.

“It was a big win, a massive win for Burnley, going to Liverpool and getting that result,” Parker said.

“It’s a big win for them and the game at the weekend was always going to be a big tough game, that’s what Burnley possess and that’s what they give.

“They’re always in games and they’re a real good outfit in that sense and you could see that last time.”

After the weekend’s tie, Fulham face a trip to Brighton on Wednesday and the manager believes squad management is critical.

“Look it’s a concern, especially what we’ve come out of, we’ve come out of a tough time,” he added.

“Only 10 days ago where half the squad was down with Covid and then when they came back there was a game straight away and you’re having to put players in positions with hardly any work.

“At this present moment in time we’re in a good place with the work that we’ve done previous to this and our training during the week we’re okay.

“But of course with the games coming up so fast and at the point in the season where we’re getting to now with the accumulation of games and training, you’re always on the brink a little bit and it’s a balancing act that you’re doing.”