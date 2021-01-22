Sheffield United hope to call on Jack Rodwell for FA Cup clash

Jack Rodwell could return to the Sheffield United squad for their FA Cup tie against Plymouth.

Rodwell has been out injured all season but Blades boss Chris Wilder hopes the midfielder will be able to play some part in the fourth round on Saturday.

Oli McBurnie (shoulder), Ben Osborn, Jack Robinson and Lys Mousset will all miss out again through injury.

John Egan received his fifth yellow card of the campaign against Tottenham but the defender will miss the Premier League trip to Manchester United, rather than Saturday’s tie.

Plymouth, 11th in League One, will have Panutche Camara back in contention.

The midfielder served a one-match ban as Argyle won at Sunderland in midweek and he will hope to be restored to the starting line-up at Bramall Lane.

Boss Ryan Lowe does not have any fresh injury concerns and could stick with the flexible 3-5-2 formation that caused Huddersfield and the Black Cats trouble in recent weeks.

Left wing-back George Cooper remains a long-term absentee due to knee surgery.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Verrips, Baldock, Stevens, Basham, Egan, Lowe, Bryan, Jagielka, Bogle, Ampadu, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Sharp, Burke, McGoldrick, Brewster.