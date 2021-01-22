Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will rotate squad against Liverpool

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to rotate when Manchester United welcome Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round.

Dean Henderson, Donny Van De Beek and Alex Telles are among those pushing to start, while Solskjaer has given Victor Lindelof the green light to be involved despite a nagging back issue seeing him miss Wednesday’s win at Fulham.

Brandon Williams and Phil Jones have been ruled out recently, while Amad Diallo has yet to be involved since his big-money arrival. Facundo Pellistri was prevented from being involved in the third round against Watford due to a positive Covid-19 test.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make changes after a first home league defeat in almost four years but will still field a strong side.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were both substitutes for Thursday’s shock defeat to Burnley and are expected to start.

Captain Jordan Henderson is unlikely to be risked after missing the last match with a minor groin problem while the likes of James Milner, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino and goalkeeper Caoihmin Kelleher are set to be included.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Matic, Van De Beek, Pogba, James, Fernandes, Lingard, Diallo, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial, Cavani, Ighalo.

Liverpool provisional squad: Kelleher, Milner, Fabinho, R Williams, Tsimikas, Wijnaldum, Jones, Shaqiri, Salah, Firmino, Minamino, Alisson, N Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Origi.