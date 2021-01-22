Livingston at full strength for semi-final against St Mirren

Livingston boss David Martindale has no injury concerns for the Betfred Cup semi-final against St Mirren on Sunday.

The West Lothian club go into the match at Hampden Park unbeaten under Martindale, with eight wins and two draws.

Livi are looking to reach the final for the first time since they won it in 2004.

Saints boss Jim Goodwin lifted the trophy for the Buddies back in 2013.

He will be without suspended midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes – who would have missed the game in any case after picking up a thigh strain last week against St Johnstone – and striker Collin Quaner.

The former Huddersfield frontman tweaked knee ligaments on his debut in Perth and will be out for up to three weeks.