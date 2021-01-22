Leo Hjelde joins Ross County on loan from Celtic for remainder of season

Norwegian youngster Leo Hjelde has joined Ross County on loan from Celtic until the end of the season.

The 17-year-old left-sided defender signed for the Hoops from Rosenborg in June 2019 and has just put pen to paper on an extended contract with the Parkhead club.

Staggies manager John Hughes said: “Leo is a good young player that will see this spell as a key part of his development.

“I think it is important that in addition to the experience we have, we add young, hungry talent in to the side that are eager to go out there and go toe-to-toe with some of the best players in this league.

“Some people will look at it and say he is young, and he is a risk but sometimes you have to thrive on that, I know Leo will.

“For me, I have always tried to filter in young players in all my teams and this is no different, we will give him the opportunity but he has to show what he can bring when he is given the chance.”

County also confirmed that during the suspension of League 1, Blair Spittal, who was on loan at Partick Thistle, has come back to Dingwall to train with the Staggies squad.