Scott Parker has options and may make changes for Fulham’s visit of Burnley

Fulham manager Scott Parker has no new injury concerns to deal with ahead of the visit of Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round.

However, Parker is expected to make a number of changes with his side facing their third successive midweek game against Brighton on Wednesday.

An update is expected on the state of Tom Cairney’s knee injury later on Friday – the club captain has not featured since December 19.

Defender Terence Kongolo remains sidelined for a few weeks with a hamstring problem.

Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor is unlikely to feature after sustaining a hamstring injury in Thursday’s Premier League win at Liverpool.

The defender, playing his first match in almost a month, appeared to aggravate a hamstring problem which kept him sidelined and Erik Pieters will most likely replace him at Craven Cottage.

Manager Sean Dyche may decide to give Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra a run up front after the exertions of Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes at Anfield.

Fulham provisional squad: Rodak, Aina, Ream, Hector, Tete, Kebano, Lemina, Onomah, Kamara, Mitrovic, Decordova-Reid, Fabri, Carvalho, Jasper, Andersen, Cavaleiro, Lookman, Reed

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Bardsley, Mee, Tarkowski, Pieters, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Cork, Brady, Rodriguez, Vydra, Peacock-Farrell, Lowton, Long, Westwood, McNeil, Stephens, Wood, Barnes.