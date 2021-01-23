Paul Hurst ’embarrassed’ by Grimsby’s display at Scunthorpe

Angry Grimsby boss Paul Hurst was left “embarrassed” after his side crashed to a 3-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Scunthorpe.

Abo Eisa’s brace and a close-range finish from Ryan Loft earned the Iron their biggest home victory of the season against their Lincolnshire rivals.

Hurst, whose side remained in the League Two relegation zone, had no complaints.

He said: “We didn’t deserve anything. Scunthorpe were worthy winners, and it pains me to say that in a local derby.

“The players were lucky the fans weren’t here because they were nowhere near good enough.

“I don’t think there was that much in it, but Scunthorpe got on top and throughout the game did all the things that you want your team to do in a derby.

“They won all the 50-50 battles and ran harder – that’s easier when you’re in front, but we were second best by far.

“I’m embarrassed in truth. I think if you’re going to get beat, you go down fighting, but we gave ourselves a mountain to climb and that’s simply not good enough.

“You can say the opposition had fitter players, and that we were second best in the skills department, but the reality is, they shouldn’t be working harder than us.

“We thought going into it that we had the physical advantage, but they won so many things – headers in our box, 50-50s – so clearly I was wrong.

“I’m not sure our players care enough to be honest. Some do, but across the board, not enough. I’ve told them a few home truths.

“Some people might think I’m being too harsh, but I’ve come in to keep club in the league. I don’t care what people think – being nice doesn’t win you games.”

Eisa fired Scunthorpe ahead in the 14th minute from a free-kick curled perfectly into the top corner.

Grimsby offered little in response all game, with Loft reacting first to prod home the Iron’s second six minutes before the break and Eisa clinically finding the bottom corner after running in behind the visiting defence midway through the second half.

The result avenged a 1-0 victory for the Mariners in the reverse fixture just before Christmas – which is now their only win in 13 matches.

“I thought we were by far the better side – we looked hungrier and more determined,” Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox said.

“If anything, we let them off the hook because we could have had five or six.

“Our desire was excellent and when it was on, we passed the ball well. It was a good all-round performance.

“It’s another three points towards where we want to get too, but I won’t get carried away.

“We had to win because it was a local derby – we had to show some pride, and show what it meant to us.

“The free-kick set the tempo for the game and when you go 1-0 up in a local derby, you know you’re on the front foot.”