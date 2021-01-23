Matt Taylor talks up Exeter’s quality in win over Stevenage

Exeter manager Matt Taylor hailed three moments of brilliance from his players as they recorded a 3-1 win over Stevenage at St James Park.

The first came from Archie Collins as he gave the Grecians the lead with a spectacular shot from 20 yards that went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Matt Jay then struck a sumptuous half volley and Ryan Bowman curled home a beauty after Stevenage’s Elliott List had reduced the score to 2-1.

Taylor, whose side won for the first time since December 12, said: “I thought we were in control for the majority of the game.

“It’s difficult to play any football of any quality – of real quality – consistently on that surface, but we showed moments and glimpses of being able to do that today.

“We needed to get ahead and stay ahead and it was a resolute performance when it needed to be, it was a great effort from the boys and there were real moments of quality that have won us the game.

“I have spoken before about how I want more from Archie, driving forward and affecting those sort of moments, and he has hit the same spot that he did against Forest Green. That was really pleasing and then the other two goals were quality finishes as well.

“Matt Jay has done that consistently all season and we ask Ryan Bowman to do that when he can and that will be a real confidence booster for him.

“They were the moments of quality on a difficult day when it is cold and the pitch saps the energy out of you. I was pleased with the input of a new shape and system and we are going to have to keep changing it when we play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday.”

Stevenage assistant manager Dean Wilkins bemoaned his side’s lack of cutting edge.

He said: “We have been doing OK lately, we have been trying to develop a style of play which suits the players we have got, so the last four league games – two wins and two draws – has been a really good start. But today, we got a little bit bogged down.

“In possession, we had opportunities where we had some play in the middle third and had opportunities to play a final pass and we didn’t execute it well enough. That was disappointing.

“In the first five, 10 minutes we had two chances inside the box that we just snatched at. We had far more time than we realised. We need to be more clinical in those situations. But we made them look like they weren’t chances because we haven’t made the keeper work.

“Their keeper pulled off a good save and Elliott List was clean through after he came on. The game could have been a lot different. The last 15 minutes we are chasing it and were quite open at the back.”