Goalless stalemate between Woking and Maidenhead

Woking and Maidenhead had to settle for a point apiece as a Vanarama National League game of few chances ended goalless at Kingfield Stadium.

Slavi Spasov had the best opportunity of the opening 20 minutes for Woking when he cut inside from the left wing but he dragged his effort narrowly wide.

Ben Dempsey was gifted a chance 15 minutes into the second half when Manny Parry was dispossessed at the back but Dempsey saw his effort blocked by Taye Ashby-Hammond.

Maidenhead had their best sight of goal with seven minutes remaining when George Wells picked out Nathan Blissett but he put his header wide.