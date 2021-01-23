Jack Whatmough scores two own goals as leaders Hull put four past Portsmouth

Portsmouth defender Jack Whatmough scored two own goals as Hull remained top of League One with an impressive 4-0 away win at their fellow promotion chasers.

Whatmough’s unwanted brace and goals from the excellent George Honeyman and Josh Magennis secured a dominant victory for Grant McCann’s side.

The heavy home defeat saw Pompey slip four points behind their opponents, who lead Lincoln on goal difference.

Pompey fell behind after 23 minutes. Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray saved brilliantly from Keane Lewis-Potter’s header before the ball ricocheted off centre-back Whatmough and into the net.

With Kenny Jackett’s side offering little threat themselves, Hull doubled their lead 16 minutes into the second half as Honeyman put the finishing touch on a goalmouth scramble, after Mallik Wilks’ shot had fallen for him.

Two minutes later, Whatmough again had his head in his hands as he turned Greg Docherty’s low cross past MacGillivray.

Magennis put the gloss on the victory with a crisp low strike from the edge of the area which gave MacGillivray no chance.