Queen of the South continue fine run with win over Morton

Queen of the South sealed their third win in four Scottish Championship matches with a 2-1 success against Morton.

The visitors were unbeaten in their last five league games heading into the clash – including a 2-0 triumph over Queen of the South last month – but could not come back after falling behind.

Defender Ayo Obileye headed home his fourth goal of the season from a Rhys McCabe corner before Aidan Fitzpatrick doubled the Doonhamers’ advantage in the 27th minute with a fine goal.

Morton halved the deficit in the 59th minute when Kalvin Orsi tapped home the rebound after Aidan Nesbitt saw his initial effort saved by Rohan Ferguson.

The Ton pushed for an equaliser, with Sean McGinty heading over and Nesbitt going close on two occasions, but the hosts held on for victory.