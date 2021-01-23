Elijah Adebayo brace boosts Walsall to victory at Port Vale

Elijah Adebayo scored two goals to secure Walsall a much-needed 3-1 victory at Port Vale.

The Saddlers claimed their first win in six thanks to their leading scorer, who reached 10 for the season with his brace.

The visitors led after six minutes as Adebayo pounced on Alfie Bates’ ball over the top to roll it in as goalkeeper Scott Brown and centre-back Nathan Smith both hesitated.

Port Vale had struggled to make any headway in the first half but drew level in the 33rd minute, with a goal to leave Walsall keeper Liam Roberts red-faced.

Perhaps unsighted, Roberts somehow allowed Tom Conlon’s drilled free-kick from a central position 35 yards out to evade him and hit the middle of the net.

But Adebayo restored the lead 10 minutes into the second half, heading in Tyreik Wright’s cross to take his personal tally to six from his six games against the Valiants.

Victory was sealed with a calamitous own goal by Port Vale, Brown failing to control David Fitzpatrick’s backpass and allowing it to roll into the bottom corner of the goal.