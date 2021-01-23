Tranmere edge out Bolton to take all three points

Early goals in both halves were enough to give Tranmere a 2-1 win over Bolton.

Just four minutes in Danny Lloyd found the net from 20 yards after Ryan Delaney failed to clear Liam Feeney’s cross.

The visitors grew into the half with Eoin Doyle firing narrowly over with their best chance of the opening 45 minutes.

Lloyd then wasted an opportunity for a Rovers second, but another goal did come just eight minutes into the second period.

Delaney upended Feeney as he got a shot off in the box and James Vaughan slotted home his 12th of the season from the spot.

Twenty five minutes from time Bolton were back in it as Antoni Sarcevic turned Doyle’s near-post cross past keeper Scott Davies.

Substitute Arthur Gnahoua then drew a save from Davies before firing wide, with Ian Evatt’s side looking likely to grab a leveller.

Bolton kept pushing but Davies stood firm, producing a superb late one-handed save to deny Alex Baptiste.

To add to Bolton’s woes they also had Delaney sent off with 15 minutes to go.