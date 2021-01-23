Anthony Scully strike secures victory for Lincoln

An inspired substitution from boss Michael Appleton helped Lincoln secure a 2-1 win over Northampton at the LNER Stadium.

Appleton sent on midfielder Conor McGrandles midway through the second half and he bagged the opener seven minutes later to ensure the Imps kept pace with Hull at the top of League One.

Anthony Scully, meanwhile, made sure of the three points late on before Danny Rose’s stunning consolation for the Cobblers.

The visitors had the best of a goalless first half, although it was the Imps who went closest to breaking the deadlock nine minutes before the interval through defender Joe Walsh, who saw his effort cleared off the line.

After the break a deep swirling free-kick from Northampton’s Joseph Mills tested Alex Palmer, before Jorge Grant and Tayo Edun combined down Lincoln’s left to tee McGrandles up for the opener.

Sam Hoskins saw his penalty appeal waved away as Keith Curle’s men chased an equaliser, but Scully emphatically rounded off the win by blasting home Tom Hopper’s unselfish pass.

Rose reduced the arears though with a spectacular overhead kick from outside the area with what proved to be the last kick of the game.