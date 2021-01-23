Boreham Wood extend unbeaten league run to six games after draw at Stockport

Boreham Wood extended their unbeaten run in the Vanarama National League to six games by holding Stockport to a 1-1 draw at Edgeley Park.

County, who are now five games unbeaten, made a fast start when John Rooney curled home a stunning sixth-minute free-kick into the top corner.

Stockport goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe somehow kept the home side’s lead intact, denying Kabongo Tshimanga twice and Junior Morias as Boreham Wood pressed for an equaliser.

The Hatters almost doubled their advantage moments before half-time but Alex Reid’s glancing header from a corner glanced the top of the crossbar.

Boreham Wood levelled the scores on the hour mark, with Tshimanga this time able to beat the impressive Hinchliffe at his near post.

Rooney had an effort deflected narrowly wide while Tshimanga also saw a shot blocked at the other end in the closing stages, but neither side could find a winner.