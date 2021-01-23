Mark McGuinness own goal hands Peterborough victory

An own goal by Ipswich defender Mark McGuinness midway through the second half secured a 1-0 win for Peterborough which moved them up to third in League One.

It came after Dan Butler’s innocuous cross from the left was sliced past Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

Posh should have taken the lead in the first half when they were awarded a penalty but striker Jonson Clarke-Harris blazed the spot-kick over the bar.

A shot from 30 yards out by Clarke-Harris went over the Ipswich bar from a direct free-kick and the visitors’ striker Siriki Dembele had his effort palmed away for a corner by Holy.

Jon Nolan’s 25-yard strike was palmed clear by Posh keeper Christy Pym while Gwion Edwards’ shot went just over the bar and with time running out Nsiala had the ball in the net following a corner but it was ruled out for an offside decision.