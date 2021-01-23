Wigan and Fleetwood share spoils in goalless stalemate

Wigan and Fleetwood cancelled themselves out in a Sky Bet League One encounter that failed to produce a real clear-cut opportunity let alone a goal.

Wigan started well and Tom Pearce managed to get in down the left, but he seemed to get caught between shooting and crossing, and in the end the ball flew past the far post.

Fleetwood threatened briefly, when Paddy Madden headed over and then fired straight at Wigan captain Jamie Jones in the home goal.

But the hosts gradually took control without ever looking like they were on the verge of scoring.

Chris Merrie led a two-on-one break but his through ball lacked the power to allow Zach Clough to run in on goal.

Dan Gardner then cut in from the left before shooting wide of the near post.

And then Clough wasted the best chance of the first half when, after Gardner’s cross found the former Nottingham Forest man, he pulled the ball wide of the upright.

There was still time before the interval for Callum Lang to force a fine save out of Alex Cairns, whose side would have been pleased to go in on level terms.

The second half was a far less eventful affair, with Cairns again denying Lang at the far post, and also able to repel Kyle Joseph with relative ease.