Nicky Cadden helps Forest Green see off 10-man Leyton Orient

Promotion-chasing Forest Green picked up their first win in five League Two matches with a 1-0 victory at in-form Leyton Orient.

Nicky Cadden’s first-half goal settled the contest as Orient finished the match with 10 men after Dan Happe was sent off in the 64th minute, having picked up two bookings in the space of 11 minutes.

Jamille Matt and Aaron Collins spurned early chances for the visitors before Cadden showed the way after 23 minutes when he ran on to a pass from Baily Cargill and slipped his shot low into the corner.

Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux was nearly caught out by an audacious 45-yard free-kick by Cargill, while at the opposite end Connor Wilkinson beat keeper Lewis Thomas but his shot was cleared off the line by Chris Stokes.

The home side began with more spirit after the break and Wilkinson beat three defenders in the area but was then dispossessed before he could shoot.

But Ebou Adams and substitute Josh Davison went close to extending the advantage for the visitors, who were good value for their win