‘Victory was fully deserved’ – Andy Garner relishes Stags success at Southend

Mansfield first-team coach Andy Garner felt the Stags fully deserved their 1-0 win at Southend.

The victory, which came after Jamie Reid netted the only goal of the game, was Mansfield’s fifth straight Sky Bet League Two victory.

And Garner believed it was a fair result, saying: “It was a fully deserved victory.

“We played well in the first half but we wanted a bit more in the second half because we knew there was more there.

“We got the goal and to keep a clean sheet is fantastic as well.

“We limited them to very little and it was good for Reidy to score”

Reid’s goal was his fourth of the season and Garner feels the forward is now being rewarded for his hard work.

“We’ve always told him goals will come because of all the hard work he’s put in,” said Garner.

“He has run miles and miles. He’s holding the ball up and doing everything.

“You get your rewards for that and we told him not to worry about the goals and to keep on playing the way he has been.

“But he’s getting the rewards for his hard work now.”

Reid tapped home from close range in the 64th minute after a low effort from Jordan Bowery had been pushed out into his path by Shrimpers goalkeeper Mark Oxley.

Southend remain bottom of the table and very rarely threatened against the Stags but Simeon Akinola did see a first-half effort saved by visiting goalkeeper Aidan Stone.

In reply, Reid’s volley was blocked on the line by Shrimpers midfielder Timothee Dieng before Oxley was quick off his line to deny George Lapslie.

The Stags were not to be denied however, and Reid’s fourth goal of the season extended their winning run.

Southend’s misery was compounded six minutes from time when Dieng was shown a second yellow card for an off-the-ball incident.

And Shrimpers boss Mark Molesley was again left feeling frustrated.

“It was a tough battle and we’re really disappointed because it’s a big opportunity missed for us to climb out,” said Molesley.

“We momentarily switched off, we had a lapse of concentration and we’ve been punished for it.

“We need to show more guile in the attacking third too.

“We haven’t given up too many clear-cut chances but we haven’t created too many ourselves although we had a great one at the end with Sim’s header and a penalty shout too.”

But Molesley was unsure if Dieng deserved to be sent off.

”I’d have to see it properly again but it looked like the referee had no problem with it until their players surrounded him,” added Molesley.