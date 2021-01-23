Manager Lee Bowyer feels Charlton give too many of their opponents a headstart

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer feels his side are giving too many opponents headstarts after they had to fight back from two goals down at home to Swindon to secure a point from a 2-2 draw.

Andrew Shinnie’s 90th-minute leveller spared the hosts’ blushes despite the lion’s share of chances coming from the Addicks.

Hallam Hope and Matthew Palmer put Swindon in charge before Chuks Aneke and Shinnie earned the home side a draw.

Though Bowyer was encouraged by the comeback, Charlton have now kept just one clean sheet in 11.

“We were a bit unlucky today, we hit the woodwork three times,” Bowyer said. “But overall, I’m disappointed.

“I have to give the players credit – they kept going to the end. We should win the game comfortably. We can’t keep giving teams goals – because we ain’t going to score two, three or four goals every game.

“For the first one Adam (Matthews) has to do better. He’s a good full-back. It was too easy. They had two shots and scored two goals. We hit the post, hit the bar, Chuks had a free header from six yards out.

“Even in the second half we should have still won. We’re giving teams 2-0 headstarts. We have to improve on that side.”

Recent signing Ronnie Schwartz almost put Charlton ahead after a minute, before having a goal ruled out later for offside.

Bowyer felt both instances were frustrating examples of the assistant referee letting the home side down.

“Ronnie’s goal is onside,” he added. “It should stand. The officials were too keen to put their flags up.

“Linesman put the flag up for the first chance – it was a back pass! Things like that can’t be happening.”

Swindon boss John Sheridan admitted he was gutted that a strong performance fell away at the end and cost the strugglers two priceless points.

He said: “I’m disappointed we ended up drawing the game. But it was a very good team performance and in the first half they were excellent.

“We were good on the break, very sharp and went two up with two very good goals. But Charlton have very good attacking players and brought more on in the second half.

“I knew they would come at us, but I feel we should be managing the games a lot better. We could have lost it at the end, too, which would have been a heartbreaker.

“We can’t keep scoring goals and then go on to concede goals that can be avoided. I’m still down about the result because it’s not long finished so I’m probably being hard on the boys, but I want to be taking all three points and heading to the Plymouth game on a win.

“I still appreciate the hard work of the players to get a point at a very tough place.”