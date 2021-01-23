Mark Trueman pleased with Bradford stamina on return to action

Mark Trueman felt Bradford showed no signs of ring rust in their first match of the year as they held League Two leaders Cambridge to a goalless draw.

The Bantams extended their unbeaten run to six games under interim bosses Trueman and Conor Sellars and came agonisingly close to taking all three points, a Gareth Evans effort 16 minutes from time somehow staying out despite hitting both posts.

The game was City’s first since December 29 following a string of postponements.

“It was always interesting going in to the game how we would get through it in terms of getting through the spells and the last 15 minutes,” Trueman said.

“People were saying we might be a bit leggy, that’s when they’d get on top of the game, but today I think it was the other way round. We became the stronger team in the last 15.

“Overall I suppose we’re happy with a point, but we’d have been happier if those chances had gone in and we’d been able to nick all three points.

“It’s important that we get a performance like we have done tonight. Since we’ve taken over they’ve put in performances like that. It’s our job and the players’ jobs to match that every week.

“I think a point is about right, but then you look at the best chances and I thought we had it there at the end.”

Cambridge remain a point clear at the top of the table, with the result representing their first clean sheet in the league since October.

And boss Mark Bonner was pleased to see his side extend their unbeaten league run to five games.

“You can tell they’ve got a renewed belief in themselves,” he said. “It became a really tough afternoon. In the end we’re pleased because we’ve kept a clean sheet for the first time in a while and we’ve taken something from a really tough afternoon.

“As the half went on we built ourselves some nice momentum and control. It looked like the enforced break they’ve had was taking its toll and we could really turn the screw and get them running. We did that well, but it wasn’t able to lead to a goal for us.

“In the second half we couldn’t quite get that real flow going in our game which was a little disappointing, but we shouldn’t turn our nose up too much.

“We made a big thing about some of the long breaks that oppositions sometimes are having, but actually what it’s showing is they’ve got plenty in their legs.

“Since we last played them they’ve played three times, we’ve played seven, and that shows a little bit so we’ve got to freshen ourselves up now for a tough week next week.”